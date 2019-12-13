TELSTAR REBELS
Coach: Brian Mills (ninth year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 3-15
Returning athletes: Seniors — Luci Rothwell (F), Calla Orino (G); Juniors — Brooklyn Kimball (G), Maddy Buck (F); Sophomores — Katie Evans (F), Nicole Cox (F).
Key losses: Hannah Evans, Brooke Richardson, Sadie Richardson, Julie Cherkis.
Promising newcomers: Janna Botka (G).
Season outlook: The Rebels lost four players to graduation but return one of the most dominant low-post forces in Class C in Luci Rothwell. Rothwell averaged 13.1 points per game to go along with 17.3 rebounds to anchor the Telstar offense. Rothwell is joined by fellow senior Calla Orino who will direct the offense and be a “workhorse” on defense. Telstar also has two juniors, Brooklyn Kimball and Maddy Buck, who should help bring stability to the team this winter.
