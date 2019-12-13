LEWISTON — New Ventures Maine is conducting a multiple week course targeted at individuals considering starting a business or are in the early phases of business operation. This course is tuition free and is limited to 15 students.

Venturing Forth-Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, is a 12-week, one day a week business planning course. The following topics are covered in depth: how to identify and reach target customers, identify competition, develop marketing strategies, record keeping, cash flow projections, taxes, financing and legal considerations. At the end of the course participants will have completed a business plan. There are also three follow-up sessions to provide networking and support as business owners’ move forward.

All classes will be held at the USM Lewiston-Auburn Campus at 51 Westminster St. Lewiston. The course orientation session will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The course will start Tuesday, January 28 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm and is scheduled to continue weekly on Tuesdays until April 14, 2020.

This is a very popular course and there is a multiple step process to attend. Participants are required to register online by January 17, attend the orientation on January 21, and also to participate in a 30 minute informal conversation with staff. These meetings will occur within a day of the orientation session.

The course instructor is Karleen Andrews, Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region. A number of guest speakers will discuss topics including social media, legal structures, tax accounting, and lending. Register online at newventuresmaine.org. For more information, please contact Karleen at [email protected] or call her at 207-557-1885.

A statewide organization serving all sixteen Maine counties, New Ventures Maine offers skills development and support in the areas of career planning, entrepreneurship and financial management. For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.

