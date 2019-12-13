Lewiston Bridge Club results announced

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Duplicate Bridge Club met at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Senior Center in the Lewiston Armory. The winners this week were: First in A, Neenie Kivus and Fred Letourneau; second in A, Norma and Rick Verrill; third in A, Marta Clements and Hazel Glazier; and tied for fourth and fifth were Nancy Lindgren and Les Buzzell and David Lock and Mike Quinn. Finishing first in B were Paul Clement and Roger Labbe.

The club meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and a partner is guaranteed. All player levels are welcome.

For more information, call Pat Quinn, director, at 207-461-5788.

 

Lake Region Community Theatre receives grant

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 17 grants that total $75,000 to support professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater.

Grant recipients included Lake Region Community Theatre of Bridgton, to improve sound by replacing a variety of microphones.

Awards are typically between $2,500 and $5,000. The next deadline for applications is Sept. 15, 2020.  Guidelines, application and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

 

Franco Center presenting French documentary

LEWISTON — The Franco Center continues with its film series at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, presenting “La Pyramide du Louvre — 30th Anniversary.”

All films in the year-long series are in French with English subtitles. They are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to benefit the Center.

