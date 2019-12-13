Kudos and thanks to Becky Clough for her eloquent and deeply reflective column – First Deer, Lasting Lesson. Becky’s connection with the deer, conflicting feelings, emotional charge, along with tremendous pride and satisfaction captured the allure of the hunt like nothing else I’ve ever read.
David Stein
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Becky Clough