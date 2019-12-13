100 Years Ago: 1919

An Auburn man thinks his prediction of an open winter has been borne so far is based on a prophecy of the attitude of the squirrels. Unless the winter is likely to be severe, it is said these small animals do not lay up as many nuts.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Four local square dancing couples may be seen on the Ken McKenzie show which is to be televised Saturday at two o’clock on Chanel 13. Roland and Jo Saucier. Dave, and Elaine Cooper, Pauline and Russell Bixby and Alfred and Lucille Nadeau, members, the Twin City Squares will respond as Al Donahue of Auburn calls the dance. The Nadeau’s young son, Gerald and Marc Montminy, accordionists will also make an appearance.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Fifty years after the Andrew Sisters became famous for their song ‘Bei DIU Mir Du Schoen,’ Auburn’s Feeley Sisters found their own success performing the boogie-woogie tunes at World War II commemoration events held in England last summer. After turning down numerous requests for tapes of their music because none existed, the Feeley Sates — Martha. Elisabeth and Amy — decided the time had come to produce a recording of their on just in time for holiday gift-giving. A limited supply of tapes is now available in Auburn at Flanders Clothing and Austins Fine Wine and Cheese, at Covenant 5O of Lewiston, or at Taylor’s Music Co. of Turner. After a day of intense fighting, tired World War II soldiers would return to their bunks, turn on transistor radios and listen to the comforting boogie-woogie tunes of the Andrew Sisters and the Mills Brothers. In June of this year, many of the time soldiers gathered in Portsmouth, England to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

