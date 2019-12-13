FARMINGTON — Here are some more winners from Chester Greenwood Day events sponsored by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. The Taste of Farmington event was held in the afternoon and gave people the opportunity to enjoy samples from local eateries.The Taste of Farmington award went to The Beaver Lodge.

People also viewed the wonderful gingerbread houses that many talented bakers spent hours on in the Annual Gingerbread House Contest held at Bangor Savings Bank. The Gingerbread House first place winners were Esther Bronwyn for youth and Nancy Porter/Mark Nyobe in the adult category.

