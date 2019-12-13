WILTON – Nancy Susan Terry, 70, passed away suddenly Nov. 25, 2019 at her home on Wilson Lake in her beloved Wilton, Maine. She was born Feb. 16, 1949 in Fall River, Mass. to William and Janice Terry.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother (William Terry III). She is survived by her children, Tricia J. Hart of Eagle, Idaho, Bill Talbot of Salt Lake City, Utah, Johnathan Talbot of Bay Village, Ohio; and her sister Cindy Pratt of Navajo, Utah.

Nancy was raised in New England with some of her fondest memories spent in Wilton. Her father, William F. Terry ran the local store, “William’s Five and Ten”, where she spent time working growing up. Nancy was an accomplished pianist, singer and dancer and passed on her love of the arts to her children, Tricia, Bill and John.

Nancy was an amazing woman, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, whose broad life experiences gave her a unique outlook on life and blessed her with an ever-positive outlook. Some of her favorite memories are sitting on her porch with her family listening to the sounds of the lake and her favorite Loons. Her first born grandchild, Brayden Thomas was often sitting next to her, sipping ice coffee and chatting about life… Nancy was very special to everyone who was fortunate enough to have met her.

Nancy’s faith and love of music led to her volunteering and playing piano at the First Congregational Church in Wilton. She was an active figure in the community and often helped with events at the church. Her favorite time of year, Blueberry Days, often brought much of her family to Wilton to celebrate her and her love of Wilton.

Nancy was an adoring mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren, Brayden and Keara Thomas (Idaho), William Talbot (Utah) and River and Llewyn Talbot (Ohio) adored their Nana and will miss her more than she knows. She was such an amazing person to know, love and to simply talk to… We are all so very lucky to have had her in our lives.

When I think of Nancy, I return to a bible quote that I think Nancy lived by throughout her life, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

We love you mom ~

