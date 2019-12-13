FARMINGTON – Romeo H. Blouin, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital due to complications of pneumonia. He was born to the late Arthur and Marie Blouin (Caron) of New Auburn, April 10, 1928.He was a graduate of Edward Little High School in 1947 and served in the Army during the Korean war. Romeo last worked for the Maine State Liquor store at Northwood Park in Lewiston.He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Marie Cothran of Danville; and his three brothers, Ronald, Albert, and Armand.Leaving behind his loving family of five children, Roland Champagne and Roger Blouin of Lewiston, Romeo and Pauline Blouin of Auburn, and Anne Blouin, now of Poland and their families including eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.He will be remembered and missed by many.

