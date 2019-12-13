Our Lady of the Lakes Parish has released a schedule for the slate of programs they will be offering for the Advent and Christmas season. Father Anthony Kuzia, administrator of the parish said, “On behalf of the Our Lady of the Lakes faith community, I would like to extend an invitation to the public to join us for the many social and liturgical events that the parish is offering during the Advent and Christmas seasons.”

The events are scheduled to take place at either St. Luke Church, 19 Lake Street in Rangeley, Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 39 Rangeley Avenue in Oquossoc, St. John Church, 76 Main Street in Stratton, or the Bell Chapel, 5092 Access Road in Carrabassett Valley. Please consult the schedule for the location of each event.

Advent & Christmas Season Schedule

December 10th – Blessing of the Creche and Caroling at St. John Church at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will follow. All are welcome and invited to attend.

December 14th – Display of the Creches at St Luke Church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome and invited to attend.

December 22nd – Christmas Coffee at St, Luke Church following the 9:30 AM Mass.

The Light is On For You

The parish is providing additional opportunities to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation during Advent:

December 18th at St. John in Stratton from 5:15 to 5:45 PM and again from 6:45 to 7:30 PM.

December 19th at St. Luke in Rangeley from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

December 20th at St. Luke in Rangeley from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

Christmas Eve Mass Schedule

Christmas Eve:

Bell Chapel 4:30 PM

St. John Church 6:00 PM

Our Lady of the Lakes 9:00 PM

Christmas Day Mass Preceded by the Pageant

St. Luke 9:30 AM

New Year’s Mass Schedule

New Year’s Eve:

St. John Church 6:00 PM

New Year’s Day:

St. Luke Church 9:30 AM

Epiphany Mass Schedule

January 4th Mass of Anticipation:

Bell Chapel 4:30 PM

St. John Church 6:00 PM

Epiphany – January 5th:

With the Ecumenical Bell Choir

St. Luke Church 8:00 AM

St. Luke Church 9:30 AM

« Previous