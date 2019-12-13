FARMINGTON — Mt Blue Rec Cheering’s newest team, The Platinum Stars, is going to Disney! The team competed at their first competition of the season on Saturday, December 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Platinum Stars are a multi-age elite recreation travel team, competing in the Level 3.1 Performance Recreation Division, 14 and under. The team took First Place in their division at the Mayflower Beach Blast competition and walked away with an At Large Bid to the Quest Recreation Championship at The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on March 13, and March 14, 2020.

