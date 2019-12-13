GREENE — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where an SUV broke a pole and fled the scene Thursday night.

Deputies say a silver vehicle hit the utility pole and broke it about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Sawyer Road. They found parts at the scene that belong to a silver 2007-2010 Ford Edge SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle should have substantial damage to its front, and it should be missing a piece of its bumper cover, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Matt Noyes at 207-753-2599.

