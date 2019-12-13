AUBURN — The entire community is invited to a Chanukah Party starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Temple Shalom, 74 Bradman St. (down the street from George’s Pizza).

Chanukah commemorates the miraculous victory of Judah Macabee’s small band of freedom fighters against the mighty Greek army. Although the Temple in Jerusalem was sacked, one jug of holy oil was found to light the Menorah. It was only enough oil to last one day. But then there was another Chanukah miracle — that bit of oil lasted for eight whole days. That is why Chanukah is called The Festival of Lights. All people who try to bring light into the world are celebrated.

This Chanukah, the Temple Shalom Mega Menorah will be lit by Katy Grondin, superintendent of the Auburn Schools. There will be a catered dinner with hot potato latkes and jelly donuts — holiday traditions — plus games of dreidl and singing and dancing to Chanukah music played by Rabbi Sruli and Lisa.

Starting it all will be a new musical Chanukah comedy starring Temple Shalom’s Hebrew schoolchildren.

Suggested donation is $8 for members, $10 for non-members; children under 16, free.

To reserve a space, call 786-4201, or email [email protected]

