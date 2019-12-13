The number of Maine high school students who report using e-cigarettes, or vaping, has nearly doubled in the last two years, a trend that prompted alarm among state officials Friday and calls to step up education efforts.

Almost 29 percent of Maine high school students surveyed last spring reported using e-cigarettes at least once in the last 30 days, compared to 15.3 percent in 2017, according to survey results released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of high school students who reported having tried vaping also grew — up to 45 percent from 33.2 percent in 2017.

The same trend holds true for middle school students. The survey found the number of middle school students who use e-cigarettes rose from 3.8 percent to 7 percent and the number who have tried e-cigarettes rose from 10.4 percent to 16.3 percent.

“Vaping poses a serious risk to the health of young people across Maine, and as this disturbing data shows, far too many are drawn in by the false allure of e-cigarettes,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “Young people know that smoking cigarettes is dangerous to their health. Now, it is important they understand that vaping is also dangerous.”

In 2020, Mills said her administration, through the Maine CDC, will launch an education and prevention campaign that will speak directly to young people through social media, YouTube, television and radio to warn them about the risks and dangers associated with e-cigarette use.

Mills said she also will move to eliminate a provision in state law that still allows some people under age 21 to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Maine raised the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21 in 2018, but currently those who turned 18 as of July 1, 2018 are grandfathered in.

The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey, conducted every two years, is a collaboration between the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Education. It is open to all Maine high school and middle school students and was given in 288 schools this year. A total of 35,314 high school students and 19,436 middle school students participated.

