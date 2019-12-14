AUBURN – Richard Cyril Belanger, 65, of Norway and formerly of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his loving wife by his side. Richard was born August 28, 1954 in Brockton, Mass., a son of the late Earle and Cecile (Pomerleau) Belanger. He attended local schools and went on to graduate at The University of Maine, receiving degrees as both a CPA and as a mechanical engineer. He was married to Jane (Trepanier) Belanger and together they worked in the Lewiston area, raising their two children, Rochelle and Robert.

Richard loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and four-wheeling, among many outdoor adventures. He was a true “people person” who always had something to say and share. Though his illness was very difficult on him, he never complained and he always made the best of a bad situation. He enjoyed many things in life but it was his family that brought him his greatest joy in life. He was a very good conversationalist and a great husband and father.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jane (Trepanier) Belanger of Norway; a son, Robert Belanger and wife Christine of Ponchatoula, La.; a nephew, Steven Belanger, a niece, Candy Baldenelli; sisters-in-law, Diane Laberge and husband Richard, Ann Connell and husband Scott, Linda Cassidy and husband Tom, Carol Cassidy and significant other Ralph Gosselin, brother-in-law, David Trepanier and wife Terry.

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Rochelle Belanger in 1996, a brother, Earle Belanger and brother-in-law, Ronald Trepanier.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group funeral home in Lewiston on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of Ss Peter and Paul, lower chapel, in Lewiston. Committal services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4584

