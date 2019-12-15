Mitzi Sequoia moved to Rumford in 1996 and worked in the field of mental health and social work throughout her career. These days she’s involved in the River Valley community as “The Basket Lady” column writer for the Rumford Falls Times and as a Moving Freely program exercise instructor for senior citizens in the area. She also serves on the Oxford Federal Credit Union’s supervisory committee, Rumford’s Festival of Trees Committee, and is a friend of the Rumford Public Library Committee.

Name: Mitzi Sequoia

Age: 66

Hometown: Rumford

Tell us about how you got started with writing the “Basket Lady” column and why you still write the column. When I first met Dot Sanchas (the founder of the Free Store in Rumford) I was standing in front of the CMP building in 1995. We hit it off right away. She was always dressed so smartly in a dress or skirt with jacket. Every time I’d drive to Rumford to do a home visit (to see clients) I’d go see her at the Free Shop.

Dot enjoyed making up a “secret” basket for someone in need and having me quietly leave it on the porch. She saved numerous baskets for me over the years (to deliver). Allan Gallant (Dot’s brother) called me “the basket lady” whenever I’d go pick them up.

The last few years of Dot’s life were physically challenging, that led to numerous admissions to Rumford Hospital and several nursing homes. I’d go visit her and she’d ask me to write the “Kindness Counts” article for her, which she was writing for the Rumford Falls Times, because her hands were arthritic, and I’d say “No.” She’d ask anyway.

Before she passed in 2008, I saw her one last time and she made me promise to write about kindness, and I’ve kept that promise for 11 years with wonderful support from dear Bruce Farrin (editor) at the Rumford Falls Times. The Basket Lady column ends with:

“Until then, smile, live in the present and know that kindness counts.” It was added at the request of her son, dear Jonathan Berkleigh. There will always be only ONE original Kindness Counts and it’s my fervent desire to honor such a kind and loving friend that I had the opportunity to know.

Tell us about your journey to Maine and the people who helped and inspired you on your life path. I moved to Maine in 1993, after the devastation of Hurricane Andrew in Miami. (First) I obtained a master’s degree in social work from Barry University (in Miami) and my educational years there were wonderful! (After moving to Maine) I lived above the former thrift shop in Farmington and volunteered at the Sexually Assaulted Victims Emergency Services office for several years, and worked as a crisis counselor and licensed Master social worker for Evergreen Behavioral Services in Farmington.

I grew up in a cotton mill town (Judson Mills) on the outskirts of Greenville, South Carolina. The Judson Mills children were mercilessly called “poor white trash.” Judy and Joan Cowart were my best childhood friends and we walked everywhere together.

One day we came upon the Old Anderson Road Mission Church and that’s when I met the most wonderful person, Mrs. Julia Elizabeth Hammond, who became my role model, teacher, friend and guardian angel. All of her life she remained loyal until she passed in 2006. She taught us how to set a table and how to have manners. She took us to see Walt Disney movies on Saturdays and to play in Cleveland Park.

She was the first person who ever believed in me. She taught me how to love myself, others, and that God loved me. I cannot ever repay her for all that she did for me, my family, and my friends Judy and Joan. I want to make Mrs. Hammond proud of me every day and that’s my true motivation for trying to help others as much as I possibly can, because I’ve been helped and I know how it feels to go hungry, ashamed and alone.

What are your goals in life and why are they important to you? My goals in life are first of all, to be true to myself and to write more poetry and to read more. To help others and to fully appreciate the moments when God speaks to my heart.

What do you like to do for rest and relaxation? Any time I’m outdoors walking, especially in the woods, is always my favorite way to relax. I love to whistle — my dear Uncle Ed Burdette taught me how to whistle when I was 8 years old. I love to laugh and my laughter’s all-out when I do.

Most of all, I love to help others — it relaxes me.

