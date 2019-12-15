BRIDGERWATER, MASSACHUSETTS – Stavros Rigas had a goal and also scored in the shootout as the Twin City Thunder earned 3-2 victory over the Boston Bandits in USPHL Premier League action.

Matt Poirier scored in the third period for the Thunder while Brandon Kego also scored in the shootout.

Esa Maki made 40 saves for the Thunder and stopped both shots in the shootout.

Brian Schindler and Emile Cossette scored for the Bandits while Aaron Mercer made 25 saves in the loss.

« Previous

filed under: