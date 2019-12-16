AUBURN — Bangor Savings Bank opened a new full-service branch at 170 Turner St. on Monday.

The branch will offer consumer and commercial banking services, along with mortgage, payroll and merchant services. It has 12 employees and is Bangor Savings’ 57th branch in Maine and New Hampshire.

Bangor Savings Bank has more than 950 employees in New England and continues to be recognized by its customers as the region’s top-rated bank four out of the last five years in the J.D. Power and Associates Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

