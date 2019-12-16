AUBURN — Bangor Savings Bank opened a new full-service branch at 170 Turner St. on Monday.
The branch will offer consumer and commercial banking services, along with mortgage, payroll and merchant services. It has 12 employees and is Bangor Savings’ 57th branch in Maine and New Hampshire.
Bangor Savings Bank has more than 950 employees in New England and continues to be recognized by its customers as the region’s top-rated bank four out of the last five years in the J.D. Power and Associates Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Golf
All-Region Golfer of the Year: Leavitt’s Ruby Haylock
-
Golf
2019 Sun Journal All-Region Golf Team
-
Franklin
PHOTOS: Farmington American Legion Post 28 presents World War II veteran with quilt of valor
-
Maine
Investigation, court case continue eight years after Waterville toddler’s death
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: Free agent frenzy could benefit the Red Sox