AUBURN — Concerts for a Cause will host the 27th annual Holiday Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. The show will feature folk trio T-Acadie, along with Phil House and Kathy Haley. The highlight of the show will be House playing traditional carols on the historic Hook & Hastings pipe organ in the Carpenter Gothic-style sanctuary of this historic church.

T-Acadie will offer selections from their holiday show, “Hidden Gems of the Holiday Season,” featuring Cajun/Acadian music, along with wassailing songs and less common carols. The trio will play an impressive variety of instruments: fiddle, button accordion and guitar, as well as mountain dulcimer, banjo, cello, hammered dulcimer and bass.

T’Acadie, whose name is Cajun slang for “a little Acadia,” is a versatile band comfortable playing both concerts and contra dances. Their repertoire spans traditional French Canadian and New England tunes, Cajun and Zydeco, and old-time Southern songs. Band members Pam Weeks, Jim Joseph and Bill Olson, are each accomplished multi-instrumentalists.

When Phil House and Kathy Haley join forces, they are a “dynamic duo.” Together they have been delighting audiences throughout Maine, most notably at the annual Summer Concert series at the Poland Spring in All Souls Chapel, the Sawyer Memorial in Greene and other local venues. House, organist at the First Universalist Church in Auburn for 30 years, has also recorded many CDs of his piano and organ music. He has made a life performing near and far, from his home town of Bryant Pond, Maine, to Nashville, Tennessee, and far away Vienna, Austria.

Danville homegirl Kathy Haley began performing early as a church organist, pianist and folk singer. For decades. she was one of the lead singers with the Top 40 dance band Good and Plenty and the vocal group The Girls of LA. Currently she performs with My Mother’s Daughter. She is the accompanist for the Edward Little High School and Auburn Middle School choral groups, and Haley’s main role is organist/choir director at the Court Street Baptist Church of Auburn.

Tickets are $20 for adults; children welcome: donations accepted; cash or check at the door; advance tickets at https://cfacholidayshow.brownpapertickets.com.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community while raising money for Auburn UU Church and area charities. This show will benefit the church and the organ fund, which provides maintenance for the Hook & Hastings pipe organ. The First Universalist Church of Auburn is at 169 Pleasant St. (enter on Spring Street across from Dairy Joy). Handicapped accessible parking is available. For more information, visit auburnuu.org, CFAC on Facebook or call 207-783-0461.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: