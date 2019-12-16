AUBURN – Maine Source Homes & Realty, which has helped customers in the Lewiston-Auburn area buy, sell and build homes for more than 47 years, has moved to new offices at 259 Minot Ave.
The company was previously at 314 Center St.
Designated broker Jon Mercier said the move was designed for better accessibility and parking for customers.
