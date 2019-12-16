SAN ANGELO, Texas – Robert Francis Coffman, 89, of San Angelo, Texas passed away at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was born in Bloomsburg, Pa., and married Patricia Coffman in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1962.

He came to San Angelo, Texas from Jay, where he was very active as a volunteer firefighter for the Jay Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years. He worked for International Paper Company for 30 years and was a volunteer firefighter in Maine and New York for a total of 53 years of service to the communities where he resided.

He enjoyed woodworking, constructing puzzles, and many other crafts.

He is survived by his son, Timothy and his wife Christa Coffman of San Angelo, Texas; his grandchildren, Rebekah and her husband Cameron May of San Angelo, Texas, John Coffman, and Ella Coffman of San Angelo, Texas; his great-granddaughter, Aurora May of San Angelo, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Wall Bretheren Church with Rev. Tommy Tallas officiating. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers with Kindred Hospice of San Angelo for everything they did for him and the care they provided over the past year and a half. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com

« Previous