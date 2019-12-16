CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This year’s 20th annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit kicks off with the Climb for a Cure on Friday, Dec. 27. Participants are encouraged to climb in honor or in memory of a loved one affected by cancer.

Participants can sign up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Guest Services in the Sugarloaf base lodge the day of the event and meet at the SuperQuad at 4:30 p.m. to snowshoe or ski up Tote Road to Bullwinkle’s restaurant. There participants will gather as a group and re-energize with treats and hot beverages before descending back down the mountain. Those taking part should bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Suggested donation is $10 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center and the Dempsey Centers.

Limited touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center.

