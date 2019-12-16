A Winslow man and a Skowhegan woman were killed in a head-on collision in Vassalboro on Friday night, the Kennebec County sheriff said.

Robert M. Trudeau, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brenda M. Clark, 61, was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Sheriff Ken Mason.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:27 p.m. on Friday after Trudeau’s Jeep Liberty crossed the center line on U.S. Route 201 and collided with Clark’s Subaru.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Trudeau’s Jeep had been seen driving erratically on U.S. Route 201 just before the crash with Clark’s vehicle, but there is currently no indication that the crash was caused by alcohol or weather conditions, according to Mason. Neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Both vehicles have been impounded while the accident is investigated further.

This story will be updated.

