Sen. Susan Collins is expected to announce this week whether she will seek re-election in 2020.
Collins, a Republican first elected to the Senate in 1997, has filed preliminary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and raised more than $8 million toward re-election, but has yet to formally announce her candidacy.
Collins has said she would make her announcement about re-election this fall and told Politico on Tuesday that this week “will be the end of fall, which is what I said.”
Kevin Kelley, a spokesman for Collins, confirmed she is expected to announce her decision whether or not to run for re-election this week.
The race is expected to be tough for Collins, who gained popularity as a moderate Republican but recently faced scrutiny for her support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
It also comes amid heightened political tensions including the Trump impeachment proceedings, which Collins has tried to distance herself from, saying she would have to act as an impartial juror if impeachment is considered by the Senate.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Susan Collins formally announces she is running for her 5th U.S. Senate term
-
Maine
Sen. Susan Collins announces re-election campaign
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Free Christmas dinner planned in Livermore Falls
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local Roundup
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
One deer tagged during muzzleloading season