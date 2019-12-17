PORTLAND — Legendary guitarist Albert Lee will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Lawrence Arts.

Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Cricketts over his long and illustrious career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock ‘n’ roll scene of ’60s London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe.

“The ultimate virtuoso. His skill is extraordinary, his ear is extraordinary and he’s gifted on just about every level,” said Eric Clapton.

After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. He recorded a number of solo albums and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.” He continues to tour today and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.

“A brilliant guitar player. His sound is unmistakable — often emulated, never equalled,” said Emmylou Harris.

Lee made his name touring with the likes of Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers and Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band through the ’70s and ’80s, but has maintained a highly devoted fan base. Respected as much for his unparalleled picking-style as well as his upbeat attitude, St. Lawrence Arts is excited to have Albert Lee and his band bring his timeless talents back for another memorable evening.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. St. Lawrence Arts is at 76 Congress St. For more information and tickets, visit www.stlawrencearts.org.

