BLAINE, Minn. — The L/A Nordiques suffered a 3-2 loss to the Great Falls Americans on the third and final day of the NA3HL Showcase.
Levi Mese scored two goals for the Americans and Jake Hayes had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Peyton Hughes and Joe Clark each had a goal for the Nordiques.
Viktor Wennberg made 25 saves for the Americans, while Brogan MacDonald stopped 23 shots in the loss for the Nordiques.
The Nordiques finished the showcase 1-2 after opening the showcase on Sunday with an 8-4 victory, then losing on Monday to the New Ulm Steel 7-1.
