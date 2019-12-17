Build a better life for your chickens! Join Lisa Steele, chicken keeper extraordinaire and founder of Fresh Eggs Daily, to learn how to build just about everything you might need for your coop, run or farmhouse kitchen. Whether you’re a DIY novice or a more experienced builder looking for chicken-specific projects, you’ve come to the right place.

The chapters of “DIY Chicken Keeping From Fresh Eggs Daily 40+ Projects for the Coop, Run, Brooder and More!” are packed with a variety of ideas, covering every skill level:

The Basics: Steele will tell you what tools you absolutely need, and share a few special skills like how to transfer lettered designs to wood.

Quick and Easy Projects: Get started with projects that take minutes or hours, not days. From a decorative cutting board coop sign to a clothespin herb drying rack, you’re sure to find the right starter project.

Handy Projects: Ready to take on a slightly more challenging build? Try the removable coop ladder roost, boot tree stand, feed dolly, chick-sized jungle gym or chicken-proof herb garden.

Pallet Projects: What’s better than DIY projects? DIY projects made from free wood. Use pallets to make a tool holder, chick roosting bar, feeding station, coop shutters, compost bin and so much more.

Weekend Projects: More time doesn’t necessarily mean frustrating or too difficult. These ambitious, yet easy-to-follow, projects include a sliding barn coop door, a-frame integration pen and a roadside egg stand.

No matter what you need for the coop — or what your chickens might want you to build first — you’re sure to have fun as you create a coop and run that’s the envy of your neighbor’s flock.

Steele is a fifth generation chicken keeper, Maine Master Gardener and founder of Fresh Eggs Daily, the largest natural chicken-keeping site online, with a following across her social media platforms of nearly 1 million fans. The author of five previous books on raising backyard flocks, she has shaped the direction of modern chicken-keeping with her innovative, yet practical methods that incorporate tried-and-true old-timers sage advice her grandmother would be proud of with her own unique modern spin. She has inspired an audience worldwide to dive into the world of backyard chickens.

Fresh Eggs Daily has been named one of the Top Ten Garden Blogs by Better Homes & Gardens and featured in the Farmers Almanac, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, HGTV.com, Parade magazine and on NPR; and Steele has appeared on the Hallmark Home and Family show, P. Allen Smith’s Garden Style, KTLA, Good Day Sacramento, Good Day Columbus, Good Day Houston, San Antonio Living and Good Morning Maine. Her first book was recently featured on The View as recommended summer reading.

In addition to her books and social media, Steele launched her own private label line of all natural poultry feed supplements in 2018 and works with many of the largest and most-recognized chicken keeping brands. She’s also a frequent speaker at fairs and other venues across the country. Currently, she hosts a 30-minute “chicken lifestyle” show on NBC in Maine called Welcome to my Farm (season two will start airing in February) that is also available digitally on Roku, AppleTV, Android and iOS and at Fresheggsdaily.TV.

