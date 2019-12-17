NORWAY — Oxford Federal Credit Union recently presented the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine with a check for $1,000 as part of its “12 Days of Christmas” giving campaign.
The nonprofit center is at 199 Main St. and is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. It offers a variety of wellness programs and comfort items free to anyone affected by cancer. It has served more than 1,400 people this year.
