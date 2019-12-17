AUBURN — Panolam Surface Systems donated full Thanksgiving meals to 30 needy families at three schools.

During November, Panolam, which has more than 430 employees, displayed “chips,” or laminated samples the size of a playing card, in the employee entrance. Needed food items were written on the back. Employees were free to take a chip, purchase the item and drop it off at human resources.

Employee Kaci Rugg, a scheduler, is credited for putting the program together.

This year, the 30 baskets, valued at about $1,200, went to: Margaret Murphy Center for Children, Elm Street School and Geiger Elementary School. Hannaford in Auburn donated the reusable bags.

