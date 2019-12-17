DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts invites all artists to submit work for the first show of 2020: “Black and White.” The gallery has announced the juror will be Ed McCartan, known for his intuitively experimental paintings.

McCartan is an artist and educator who taught at Emma Willard School and Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, and continues, since his retirement, to teach in various venues in Maine. He holds an MFA from SUNY, Albany, as well as graduate degrees in philosophy, theology and art education. His work hangs in the permanent collection of several museums and in corporate and private collections. McCartan currently teaches art history courses at Mid Coast Senior College and an occasional workshop in his studio.

Artists are invited to submit work with the requirement that the works use only black and white with mixtures of grays. The subject matter is open to the choice of the artist and may be representational or abstract. Mediums are also open and may include painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, ceramics and printmaking.

The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Artists may submit up to three pieces. Per person entry fee is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for nonmembers. Entry forms are available online at riverartsme.org or in the gallery when artwork is submitted for the juror. All submitted work must be for sale. River Arts retains 35% commission on all sales. Artists will be notified by email by Wednesday, Jan. 8, of the juror’s selections.

The opening reception for “Black and White” will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The exhibition will run until Wednesday, Feb. 1.

River Arts is at 241 Rte. 1 north. For additional information, call the gallery at 207-563-1507 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

