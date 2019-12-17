LEWISTON — Meghan Graff posted 22 points in the Bobcats’ (5-4) victory over the Engineers (5-4) on Tuesday.

Graff made 10 of 11 free throws, with Bates as a whole making 25 of 29. Melanie Binkhorst added 11 points and three steals.

Spencer Vinson’s 11 points led WPI. Alex Scariati had 10 points off of the bench.

