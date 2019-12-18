LIVERMORE FALLS — A free public Christmas Day dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Turkey and ham with all of the fixings with pie for dessert will be served.

The dinner is for anyone who is alone on Christmas, can’t do a meal or just wants to be with a group of people. Anyone may attend, regardless of their residence. Delivery to those in the Tri-Town area who can’t get out is available.

Organizer Renda Guild said lots of pies and cookies (to be sent home with guests afterwards) are needed along with other food items. Coffee creamer, coffee cups and napkins are needed too. Volunteers are also needed.

Guild said to have an idea of how much food to prepare, reservations are requested. People can call right up to the day before.

To reserve a space or volunteer call Guild at 931-7338, Rose Darling at 491-2831 or Debbie Breton at 897-5095.

“This is my fourth year,” Guild said. “There was such a big demand last year, they ran out of food.

“It’s such a community thing.”

