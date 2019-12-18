Boys Basketball
Spruce Mountain 56, Mountain Valley 42
RUMFORD — Jack Bryant, Brandon Frey and Cam Cain combined to make eight 3-pointers and visiting Spruce Mountain pulled away starting in the second quarter of a 56-42 MVC boys basketball victory at Puiia Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Bryant led all scorers with 14 points for the Phoenix (3-0), while Frey (11 points) and Cain (nine) both connected on a trio of 3s.
Cooper Davis paced a balanced Falcons (0-2) offense with 12 points, and Kalen Chase had nine for Mountain Valley, which only trailed 14-11 after one quarter before Spruce Mountain pulled out to a 32-22 halftime lead.
Girls Basketball
Carrabec 33, Spruce Mountain 19
NORTH ANSON — Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points to lead the Cobras to the MVC win over the Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Ashley Cates added eight points for Carrabec (2-1).
Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (0-2) with 14 points.
