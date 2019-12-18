100 Years Ago: 1919

The Musical Workers Club met with Miss Nellie M. Jackson, Friday evening and the following list of pupils took part in a musical program The Misses Doris Judd, Doris Thurlow, Thelma Burgess, Helen Morton, Rama Judd, Geraldine Stewart, Helen Judd, and Richard Noyes, Hugh Morton and Charlie Stiles.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Second District Cong. William D. Hathaway of Auburn will be the guest speaker at the inaugural banquet Jan. 5., following inauguration ceremonies for Lewiston’s new city government. Mayor John B. Beliveau said today that Congressman Hathaway has accepted his invitation to speak at the banquet at Steckino’s.and will also attend the inaugural rites at Lewiston High School auditorium.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Wanted: A developer to work with the city to redevelop the historic Bates Mill complex. The city is seeking qualification statements from developers interested In working jointly to revitalize the century-old mill, the latest step In the redevelopment effort. The plans were bolstered recently when the city received a $1,86 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to provide essential infrastructure improvements to the facility grant, being matched with approximately $786,000 from the city, will help pay for roofs, a boiler system, an elevator, and other physical improvements.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

