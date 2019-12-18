LIVERMORE — Call to worship was “Mary Did You Know?” by Debra Hebert. The Choir sang, What Child is This;” and The Ladies Trio sang, “Joy Filled the Earth.” Congressional Hymns were: “Angels, We have Heard on High”; “O Holy Night”; and “Away in a Manger.”

The Scripture reading was Ephesians 5:15-20, and Psalm 27:14. Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled “Be Patient.” We need to remember as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and savior, that we are also waiting for His return. The birth of the Christ child was prophesied in the old testament and took thousands of years. His second coming is prophesied in the New Testament and we must be patient knowing that He will return. Our job while we wait is to be good examples of Christ having compassion, showing generosity and praising His name, and bringing the good word of the Lord to others who do not know Him. He will return and we must prepare as many people as we can to be ready to join Him on that day.

Events: Pastor Bonnies office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9AM to Noon; Monday Bible Study 6PM; Tuesday Bible Study 1PM; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday Choir rehearsal 7PM; Sunday December 22nd Sunday School for all ages 9AM; Christmas Cantata & Service 10:30AM. Tuesday December 24th Christmas Eve Service 6PM. The food pantry request for December is canned soup.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: