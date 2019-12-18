JAY — First the Outdoor Club and now the Nordic ski team at Spruce Mountain High School have turned to cribbage to raise money for their programs. The tournaments have been so well received that they may become a regular event.

Nordic ski coach Jay Lindsay said funds raised would go towards passes at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

“Half of our races are there,” he said.

Lindsay and Kerry Brenner are the Nordic coaches this year.

Team members Cheyanne Patterson, Morgan Timberlake, Sam Perkins and Eugene Lindsey were there to sell bottled water, cookies and other snacks to the players. They said there are about 11 or so members on the team.

At tables set up around the cafeteria, 16 teams dealt cards, chose a card for the crib then played out each hand. Pegs on the cribbage board were moved whenever matches occurred or 15 or 31 points were reached. After all cards had been played, each player’s hand was tallied for more points.

Tyler Tibbetts, a 2017 SMHS graduate from Jay, said he plays cribbage a lot. The UMF student was taught how to play by his parents.

“Cribbage seems agreeable,” Lindsay said. “It’s fun. This is a nice place to hold it.

“We picked tonight because it doesn’t conflict. Some are playing two or three times a week.

“We’re toying with doing this once a month.”

