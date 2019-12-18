REGION — The holidays are a time for giving, and it’s always appreciated when people remember their neighbors in need by donating to their local food pantry. One donation often left out, though, is milk.

“Milk is one of the most requested nutritious food items but the least donated,” said Jami Badershall, communications manager for Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council. “Obviously people donate non-perishable items during food drives, and milk is a perishable item. On average, the equivalent of less than one gallon per person per year is donated to food banks.”

But there are simple ways to ensure that milk and its nine essential nutrients are making it onto the tables of Maine families in need. The dairy community has partnered with Feeding America and its affiliated food banks, including Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, to get more milk into the hands of the 46 million Americans (12 million children) who rely on food banks. A $5 donation to www.giveagallon.com is turned into a voucher for a gallon of milk that will be distributed by Good Shepherd Food Bank to their over 450 partner agencies, located throughout the state. Or you can donate directly to Good Shepherd Food Bank and they can purchase milk, dairy, and other fresh foods.

“The Food Bank’s purchasing power enables us to make a dollar stretch a great deal further than the average individual,” says Jessica Donahue, marketing and communications manager for Good Shepherd Food Bank. “We are continuously looking for ways to increase the variety of fresh, nutritious foods being offered to our partner agencies, and milk is an item people are always asking for.”

For more information and to gift a gallon (or more!) of milk, please visit www.giveagallon.com.

