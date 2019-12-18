PARIS — Timothy Turner of Buckfield will become chairman of the Oxford County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 1. His term is one year.

Turner was handed the chairman’s gavel by David Duguay of Byron at Tuesday’s commission meeting at the county courthouse on Western Avenue. Duguay’s term as chairman ends this year.

The chairmanship rotates among the three commissioners.

Turner was re-elected to his second, four-year term in 2018 to represent the District 3 towns of Buckfield, Hartford, Hebron, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Sumner, West Paris and Woodstock.

He has served six years in the Army Reserves as a military policeman and 25 years as a Maine State Police trooper.

Duguay has represented District 2 since 2004. It includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Milton Township, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford and Upton, and northern Oxford territories and townships.

Steve Merrill of Norway is the third commissioner. He was appointed in 1994 and is in his sixth term. He represents District 1, which includes Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Greenwood, Hiram, Lovell, Norway, Porter, Stoneham, Stow, Sweden and Waterford, and southern Oxford unorganized territories and Albany and Mason townships.

The commissioners’ next meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Oxford County Courthouse, 26 Western Ave., in Paris.

