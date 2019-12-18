NEWTON, Mass. — Wyatt Edwards of Gray, a management major at Lasell University, joined faculty from the institution’s School of Business at an exclusive luncheon.

Lasell University School of Business faculty invited several students to meet at the first of several events. It was an opportunity for the two groups to connect on a more personal basis and understand more about one another’s goals and achievements.

