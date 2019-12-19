The 15th Annual Christmastide Concert was celebrated on Saturday, Dec 14th and Sunday, Dec.15th to a packed house at the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. in Norway. Tavia and John Melhus play Mary and Joseph with Laura Gouin as the Angel. Director Shirli Allen-Heald led the Adult and Children’s Choirs performing enthusiastic renditions of Christmas favorites. The audience joined in the singing of Christmas carols. Elaine Emery directed the Bell Choir and instrumentalist. Mittens, hats, and food for kids and teens were collected and will be distributed to those in need in area schools. Upcoming events include Free Supper and Santa on Fri, Dec. 20th at 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve Worship on Tuesday, Dec. 24th at 5:30 pm. All are welcome.
