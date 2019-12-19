POLAND — Details of a proposed 24-unit apartment complex at Routes 26 and 122 were announced this week by Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Richard Whiting.

The estimated $3 million development would be built next to Top Gun of Maine indoor shooting range and gun shop. The land was purchased by the Auburn Housing Authority.

The 18 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units will be for those 55 years and older. Six single-story buildings will each house four apartments, along with a community room. The complex will have town water and sewer lines.

Whiting said the units, which are expected to be ready for occupancy in two years, will be priced as in three tiers, estimated as follows:

For low-income residents: $608 for a one-bedroom; $730 for a two-bedroom.

For residents with 80% of area median income: $972 for a one-bedroom; $1,167 for a two-bedroom.

Market price: $1,135 for a one-bedroom; $1,298 for a two-bedroom.

Applications will not be available until a construction contract is signed and a completion date is set in the fall of 2021.

Those eligible for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is administered by Auburn Housing Authority, will be encouraged to apply, according to Whiting, because there is no readily available internal housing subsidy for this property.

Whiting told selectmen Tuesday night that developers, which include the Auburn Housing Development Corp., expect to meet with the Planning Board in January and hope to start construction in late summer next year.

Platz Associates of Auburn is the architect and Sebago Technics is the site designer.

