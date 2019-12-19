FARMINGTON — The new assistant director of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department plans to help the director grow the department.

“I am excited to play a larger part of the community,” Assistant Director Paris Duhamel of Farmington said.

She is also a firefighter on the Farmington Fire Rescue Department. She and her fiance, Fire Rescue Capt. Scott Baxter are expecting their first child in a couple of months, she said Thursday.

Baxter was one of six firefighters seriously or critically injured in the Sept. 16 fatal explosion at the LEAP Inc. building on Farmington Falls Road. Baxter broke both his legs and was recently given permission to start the progression to walking, she said.

“It is exciting to live in the town and to have two good jobs,” Duhamel said.

Duhamel, 25, is looking forward to raising their daughter in the community.

She took over from Jaycee Jenckes, who is a health teacher at Mt. Blue Middle School.

Duhamel grew up in Colorado and earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Adams State University.

She spent time on multiple athletic teams throughout college. Her freshman year she attended the University of Oregon where she was on the Division I 2012-13 Acrobatics and Tumbling National Championship team. She finished her college career in Division II track and field at Adams State University. She also spent time coaching all-star cheerleading teams and tumbling programs while she attended college. This past year she also coached pole vaulting at Mt. Blue High School.

“I plan to help Matt (Foster, director of Parks & Recreation) grow the department,” Duhamel said. One of her goals is to help enhance recreational experiences for residents of Farmington and surrounding communities.

She is considered a “progressive individual who is eager to bring people together, as well as help carry on the Farmington Recreation Department’s goal to ‘Bring our community alive,’” according to a news release from the department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: