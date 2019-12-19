HOLIDAY HELPERS

Cocktail Meatballs

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Egg, beaten

1/4 Cup fine dry bread crumbs

1/4 Cup milk

1 Teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1/8 Teaspoon pepper

1 Pound ground beef

Cranberry sauce (see recipe below)

Combine egg, bread crumbs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper. Add the ground beef and mix well. Shape into 1″ meatballs. Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until done. Drain the fat after removing from the oven.

Cranberry Sauce for Meatballs

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cans jelled cranberry sauce

1 Can chili, without beans

Heat cranberry sauce and chili together in a large pan or slow cooker until the cranberry sauce has melted completely. Add meatballs and simmer until heated through.

Pepperoni Biscuits

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 Cup chopped pepperoni

1/2 Cup pizza sauce

2 Packages refrigerated biscuits

1 Tablespoon milk

1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Mix mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce then set aside. Separate the biscuits and flatten to about 3″. Put a rounded tablespoon of the sauce filling in the center of each biscuit. Bring the edges of the biscuits together and seal. Put seam side down on a greased baking sheet. Brush with milk and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.

Homemade Caramels

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Cup butter or margarine

2 1/4 Cups packed brown sugar

2 Cups light cream

1 Cup light corn syrup

1 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla

In a heavy saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add brown sugar, cream and corn syrup, and mix well. Cook, stirring over medium heat until boiling. Using a candy thermometer cook and stir until the mixture heats to 248 degrees. This takes quite a bit of time, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Immediately pour mixture into a 8″ x 8″ x 2″ pan that is lined with foil draped over the edges. When the caramels are firm, use the edges of the foil to lift from the pan and cut into squares with a buttered knife. Wrapped in colored plastic wrap, these make nice gifts.

Kids in the Kitchen

Frozen Fruit Cups

Renee Wales, Norway

1 8 1/4 Ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 8 Ounce carton of dairy sour cream

1 8 Ounce carton vanilla yogurt

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Medium banana, peeled and chopped

1/4 Cup nuts, optional

Combine pineapple, sour cream, yogurt and lemon juice. Stir in the banana and nuts. Spoon into 12 paper cupcake paper in a muffin tin. Cover and freeze for at least two hours. To serve, let stand at room temperature until slightly thawed. Remove from paper and eat as is or serve on a leaf of lettuce.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: