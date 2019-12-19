BETHEL — The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum had a rocking first weekend, to say the least.

After 12 years of preparation, the MMGM officially opened to the public last Thursday. Hundreds of people poured in over the weekend, with an estimated five to six hundred showing up for a meteorite giveaway Saturday. The first 200 school-aged kids to show up were given a small piece of Odessa meteorite, which came from a meteorite found near Odessa, Texas.

The meteorite is protected in a small case and along with that, children also received a certificate of authenticity.

The museum holds the five largest pieces of moon on Earth, the biggest known piece of Vesta asteroid, as well as thousands of minerals and other interactive exhibits.

The museum has received coverage from the Boston Globe and New York Times newspapers. MMGM Director Barbara Barrett appeared on Fox News earlier this year and has also been on several local news channels in Maine.

“To have a museum of such significance in downtown Bethel is a dream come true,” Advancement Director at MMGM Jessica Siraco said. “We’re really hoping it’s going to bring a lot of people to the town. We have the meteorites, but also the largest collections of Maine minerals and gems than anywhere else; it’s going to attract people from all over the globe.”

Admission for adults is $15. Children under the age of 12 get in free and there are other rates for seniors, students and veterans.

The MMGM might be of help to anyone searching for last minute holiday gifts, too. Currently, the museum is offering memberships starting at $25 for an individual. All membership prices will increase on Jan. 1.

Perks of an individual membership include invitations and advance notices to special events, unlimited admission for one year and a 10 percent museum store discount (some exclusions apply). Family and supporting memberships are being sold at $50 and $125. While the family package includes the same benefits as an individual (price is higher due to number of people), a supporting membership will include a North American Reciprocal membership, two guest passes (one-time use) and recognition on the annual report.

The museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 to 5 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays. For more information go tohttps://mainemineralmuseum.org/