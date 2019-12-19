Dear Santa,

My name is Duke. I’m eight years old and I’m homeless. I live in a shelter with lots of other cats and dogs.

Santa, what I really, really want is to live in a home with a family.

I can picture myself in my new home. I’ll have a mom and a dad. They will feed me and let me watch TV on the couch. I’ll have my own bowl on the floor with a place mat that has my name on it. I’ll have a brother or sister. They will play with me when they come home from school. At night I’ll sleep at the end of the bed.

I’ve been good all year and I hope this is not to much to ask for, Santa. I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve when you will put me into your bag and deliver me to my new home.

Love, Duke

p.s. I hope you like cat treats. They don’t let me have cookies here.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-867

