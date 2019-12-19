POLAND — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently completed the expansion and renovation of its Poland Family Practice.

The work included 2,200 square feet of new space, four new exam rooms, enhanced space for clinical staff, imp

Standing in front of the newly expanded Poland Family Practice center are, from left, Vice President Mission Integration Elizabeth Keene, St. Mary’s Health System President Steve Jorgensen, Poland Select Board Chairwoman Mary-Beth Taylor, Medical Assistant Cindy Parent, Office Supervisor Malissa Martin, Director of Facilities Scott Young, family physician and Medical Director of Ambulatory Practices Doug Smith, Practice Operations Specialist Nicole Dionne, Patient Service Representative Caseigh Desmarais, Office Clinical Assistant Melissa Robbins, Registered Nurse Ally Morris, Family Nurse Practitioner Jordan Albair and Director of Primary Care Jessica Moulton.

rovements to restrooms and a redesign of the entryway to better welcome patients.

