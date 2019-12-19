POLAND — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently completed the expansion and renovation of its Poland Family Practice.
The work included 2,200 square feet of new space, four new exam rooms, enhanced space for clinical staff, imp
rovements to restrooms and a redesign of the entryway to better welcome patients.
Comments are not available on this story.
Auburn OKs 18 apartments for Broad Street and two more greenhouses for Maine’s ‘first and only cannabis business park’
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Parking information for St. Dom’s-Lewiston hockey doubleheader
-
Maine
PHOTO: Homeless Vigil in Lewiston
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Average salary down for second straight year
-
Sports
It’s a wise decision for Memphis freshman James Wiseman
-
New England Patriots
Bills still alive to win AFC East, but Patriots holding on at the top