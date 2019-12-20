SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — A Freeport man was lucky after his vehicle rolled onto its roof off Route 4 on Thursday night. As a result, a 20-pound weight came forward from the back of the vehicle and got wedged between the driver’s seat and headrest, inches from the driver’s head, Rangeley Fire Rescue Capt. Jonny Wakefield said Friday.
“If the weight came through another few inches it would have struck his head,” he said.
Kyle Campbell, 21, of Freeport was driving a 2007 Subaru when he lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s entry on his weekly report.
Deputy Alec Frost responded to the crash reported at 8:17 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to Nichols.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Rangeley Fire Rescue were assisted at the scene by Rangeley Police Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance, Wakefield said.
