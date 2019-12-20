100 Years Ago: 1919

(from a Journal ad)

GET 5 Lbs of SUGAR; FREE With Each Cord of Hard Fitted DRY WOOD at $13 to $15.50 Phone 1734—218 Lincoln St.

50 Years Ago: 1969

An Auburn Urban Renewal official today said that a “good hard look” should be taken on a proposed Whitney Street, Auburn, to Avon Street, Lewiston, bridge, which has been mentioned recently by Lewiston Alderman George Call. “Such a bridge would give this Great Falls Project a big lift,”‘ commented Attorney WillisTrafton, vice-chairman of the Auburn Renewal Authority. “Our authority has not discussed it but I shall bring it up at our next meeting, he said. Having bridges close on each side of our project would make it particularly attractive to redevelopers and to the future occupants of the area. Tying the Union Street by-pass to the Auburn end of the bridge is a natural. For downtown traffic relief you can’t beat it in my opinion.”

25 Years Ago: 1994

(taken from the 25 years ago column)

Mr. and Mrs. Verdal Spofford of West Auburn and Mr. and Mrs. Odilon Fortin of Lisbon celebrated their golden wedding anniversaries recently.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

