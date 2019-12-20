EAST WILTON — Week of December 11
Teams: Bowling Belles 77-35; Willett-Glo? 66-46
Mines in the Gutter 55-57; Just one More 53-59
Designs by Darlene 53-59; Living on a Spare 52-60
Wreckin Balls 50-62; Spare Change 42-70
High Games; Lynn Chellis 197; Gloria Nile 175
Melissa Malone 169; Kay Seefeldt 165; Vicky Kinsey
154; Kelly Couture 152; Natasha Richard 152
Cecile Willett 152; Michelle Young 152
High Series: Lynn Chellis 525; Melissa Malone 456
Gloria Nile 436; Michelle Young 422
Kelly Couture 420; Lisa Dube 416; Cecile Willett
414; Kay Seefeldt 406; Heather Malone 402
