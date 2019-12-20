EAST WILTON — Week of December 11

Teams: Bowling Belles 77-35; Willett-Glo? 66-46

Mines in the Gutter 55-57; Just one More 53-59

Designs by Darlene 53-59; Living on a Spare 52-60

Wreckin Balls 50-62; Spare Change 42-70

High Games; Lynn Chellis 197; Gloria Nile 175

Melissa Malone 169; Kay Seefeldt 165; Vicky Kinsey

154; Kelly Couture 152; Natasha Richard 152

Cecile Willett 152; Michelle Young 152

High Series: Lynn Chellis 525; Melissa Malone 456

Gloria Nile 436; Michelle Young 422

Kelly Couture 420; Lisa Dube 416; Cecile Willett

414; Kay Seefeldt 406; Heather Malone 402

