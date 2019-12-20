RUMFORD – Jane Morrison Bubar, 73, of Rumford, formerly of Dixfield, passed from this life in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Born April 23, 1946, in Dixfield, Jane was the only daughter of Erlon and Ruth “Betty” (Babb) Morrison.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday morning, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., from the Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St., Dixfield, Maine. A comfort reception will follow at the Center. All are welcome. You are invited to visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, to share a kind word and to view her life story tribute.

In keeping with Jane’s wishes, her family suggests that remembrance gifts may be given to the:

Rumford Community

Hospital

420 Franklin Street

Rumford, ME 04276

