DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m one of those elderly women who live in a very small apartment where there isn’t enough room for a card table for doing jigsaw puzzles. Could someone creative a design for a small, sturdy table that could fit on a lap or in a corner, with a cover that would keep the puzzle intact, and perhaps slide under a single bed. Most of us prefer 300-piece puzzles, measuring 20 by 25 inches or so.

— Doris, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m reaching out to all the clever people in Sun Spots Land. Is there a carpenter or furniture maker who could accommodate this request?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please print information regarding repair and cleaning of antique clocks.

— Lucia, no town

ANSWER: Here’s what I have in the infamous Rolodex: Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211), Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821), and Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263).

Both Rohman Clockworks and Harry make house calls. Harry also has drop-off and pickup spots for smaller clocks in Gray, Wiscasset and Windham if you can’t get to his shop in Harrison. He says he has been repairing clocks since 1968 and is the president of the Maine Chapter of the National Watch & Clock Association. Readers, if you know of anyone else, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Around Dec. 4 I was having lunch at the Mandarin Restaurant when, to my surprise, I found out someone had already paid my bill.

I want to thank whoever it was who was so kind to do this totally unexpected gesture. I also want to wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

These things never happen to me and I will pay it forward.

— Larry, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m beginning to wonder if there’s a Christmas angel on the loose in the Lewiston-Auburn area. They are busy these days surprising people and making them happy! What a great way to spread the holiday spirit.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Dec. 18 Sun Spots there was a request for heavy plastic bags. I recycle grain, bird seed, and pet food bags into heavy-duty totes. I’ll make up bags for you or trade bags for raw material. What do you want and what do you have? You can contact me at 629-7333.

— Charlotte, Farmington

ANSWER: I love how clever people can be with their recycling projects. These bags are indestructible and quite pretty. I hope you’ll bring your bags to Charlotte and see how she can turn them into something useful.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the Sun Spots writer looking for the crocheted totes made from plastic grocery bags, I have seen them at Fair Share Market on Main Street in Norway from time to time.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Greene Historical Society has 2020 calendars for sale. Each month has 8.5 by 11-inch colorful picture of old barns in Greene. They are available at the Greene Town Office, A&A Hardware, and the Julia Adams Morse Memorial Library. Cost is $15.

— Don, Greene

ANSWER: This is a great way to support your local historical society and while you’re at it, see what else you can do to help the organization.

